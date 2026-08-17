Westlake to vote on data center architecture and landscaping requirements

The Brief The Westlake Town Council is meeting Monday to vote on a development agreement determining architectural and landscaping requirements for a new data center off Highway 377. Neighbors in nearby Keller strongly oppose the project due to concerns over water, electricity, noise, and property values. Westlake officials state they cannot stop construction at this point. Recent violent threats have prompted extra security and mandatory screening for attendees.



The Westlake Town Council is expected to be packed on Monday night as leaders discuss the future of a new data center.

The project 30 minutes north of Fort Worth is drawing intense criticism.

Westlake Data Center

What's new:

Monday’s meeting is not about whether a data center should be on that land in Westlake. That’s already been decided.

Instead, the council is voting on a development agreement. They will decide on architecture and landscaping requirements to ensure proper installation and care of the infrastructure.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m., although people are advised to arrive early for a security screening. Recent violent threats made toward the Westlake Town Council have prompted extra security.

Previous meetings have gone into the early morning hours and have required an overflow room. This one will likely be no different.

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The backstory:

The new data center site is off Highway 377 near the border with the city of Keller.

Many Keller neighbors and city leaders have already spoken out against the project. They’re concerned about electricity use, water consumption, noise, and their property values.

On its website, Westlake said the data center will use less water than a Texas golf course uses in a year and that it will not cause electricity bills in Westlake to increase.

Keller neighbors have hired their own legal council to try to fight the project.

Westlake leaders have said at this point they cannot stop the construction.