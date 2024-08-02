West Nile virus a growing concern in Dallas County

People living in Dallas County need to take precautions to avoid mosquitos and the West Nile virus.

Dallas County health officials said a sixth person was recently diagnosed with the virus.

The female patient lives in the city of Dallas in the 75230-zip code.

No other details about the patient were released because that information is considered private.

"The recent confirmation of our sixth West Nile virus case in Dallas County underscores the importance of ongoing prevention efforts," said Dr. Philip Huang, the Dallas County Health and Human Services director.

Last month, a lab confirmed several positive cases in mosquito samples in Balch Springs, Sachse, and Sunnyvale.

Although the affected areas were sprayed with treatment, health officials are still urging people to protect themselves.

Related article

"As mosquito activity intensifies, residents are urged to be vigilant and practice the four Ds to protect themselves and their families from this potentially serious illness," Dr. Huang said.

Those four Ds include using DEET repellents, dressing in long pants and long-sleeved shirts, draining standing water, and limiting time outdoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active.

For updates on positive mosquito samples and human West Nile cases, visit https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/communicable-diseases/west-nile-watch/west-nile-watch-24.php.