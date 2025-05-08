West Nile Virus discovered in Tarrant County

article

Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Tarrant County this year.

The sample was collected during routine mosquito surveillance and marks the beginning of the 2025 West Nile season.

West Nile Virus activity typically increases from May through October as warmer weather leads to heightened mosquito activity.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

WNV is most commonly spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people infected show no symptoms, about 1 in 5 may develop fever, headache, body aches, or joint pain.

In rare cases, the virus can cause serious illness affecting the brain or nervous system.

Preventing West Nile Virus

What you can do:

TCPH urges residents to take simple, proactive steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate breeding sites around their homes by:

Applying EPA-approved insect repellant when outdoors.

Wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Removing or treating standing water around your home or property. Mosquitoes only need a teaspoon of water to reproduce.

Stay indoors during peak mosquito activity hours, like dawn and dusk, when possible.

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) continuously monitors mosquito-related illnesses and provides this Vector Information Hotline: 817-321-4709.

Arbovirus infections are reportable to TCPH at 817-321-5350.