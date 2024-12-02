Two dead, one critically injured in Fort Worth shooting; police search for suspect

Two people were killed and one critically injured in a shooting late Thursday night in west Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Broadmoor Drive, outside an apartment complex near I-30.

Officers responded to the scene where they found three people had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FW Broadmoor Dr Shooting: FOX 4 photojournalist

Investigators said the first victim was in a car with another person when two men approached the vehicle. That’s when shots were fired by three men, and the unknown suspect inside the car fled on foot.

One victim died at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one later died. The third victim remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the motive and circumstances of the shooting.