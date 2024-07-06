Crews battle fire at West Dallas recycling facility

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled a fire at a West Dallas recycling facility on Saturday.

DFR was called to CMC Recycling on N. Westmoreland Road shortly after 9 a.m. for a fire coming from a pile of scrap metal outside the building.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the buildings nearby.

Several FOX 4 viewers sent in photos of black smoke in the air.

No injuries were reported and there is no information about what caused the fire, according to DFR.