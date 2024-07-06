Crews battle fire at West Dallas recycling facility
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled a fire at a West Dallas recycling facility on Saturday.
DFR was called to CMC Recycling on N. Westmoreland Road shortly after 9 a.m. for a fire coming from a pile of scrap metal outside the building.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the buildings nearby.
Several FOX 4 viewers sent in photos of black smoke in the air.
No injuries were reported and there is no information about what caused the fire, according to DFR.