Website grades states and counties on social distancing

How would you grade yourself when it comes to social distancing?

A website called Unacast is grading states and counties on its Social Distancing Scoreboard. The company measures data by tracking cell phone locations and has been examining behaviors over the past two months.

Unacast measures change in average mobility based on distance traveled, change in non-essential visits, and differences in encounter density.

“We created this interactive Scoreboard, updated daily, to empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level,” its website says.

Currently, Nevada has earned the highest grade with a ‘B-.’

California received a 'D' grade, while Los Angeles County was given a 'D-'.

Many southeastern states including Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee, and North Carolina were ranked among the worst, all with ‘F’ grades.

