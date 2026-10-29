Weatherford police announce road closures for JD Vance rally

The Brief JD Vance will be in Weatherford on Thursday, Oct. 29. Road closures and traffic changes will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The rally takes place at JRJ Construction, located at 1140 Ric Williamson Memorial Highway.



Weatherford drivers will need to navigate around several road closures Thursday as police secure the area for Vice President JD Vance.

Traffic changes

What we know:

Road closures and traffic changes will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police will close Ric Williamson Highway from Interstate 20 to Greenwood Road.

Ranger Highway will close to through traffic between Greenwood Cutoff Road and Greenwood Road. Residents and workers can still access this area by notifying the officers directing traffic.

Eastbound traffic on Mineral Wells Highway will shift to the inside lane.

Drivers can use South Bowie Drive and Greenwood Road as alternate routes.

Police urge drivers traveling through the area to plan ahead, allow extra time, and follow the directions of traffic officers.

JD Vance is coming to Weatherford

The backstory:

The rally takes place at JRJ Construction, located at 1140 Ric Williamson Memorial Highway.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 12:15 p.m.

Vance will speak at 1:50 p.m., according to the event announcement.

The rally serves as part of the Republican Party’s effort to build momentum ahead of Election Day.