Weatherford High homecoming dance evacuated over threat, student arrested for assault

One student was arrested and Weatherford High School's homecoming dance had to be evacuated in separate incidents on Saturday.

Off-duty Weatherford police officers who were working security at the dance in the school gym arrested a 17-year-old student after an altercation with a school administrator.

The student was allegedly using a THC vape on the dance floor and was confronted by the administrator, leading to a fight.

The administrator received minor injuries from the fight.

Five minutes later, officers inside the dance were told that someone had a gun.

The gym was evacuated and officers searched the building.

During the search, additional reports said there was a person with a weapon in the bathroom and the baseball fields.

Officers searched both, but no weapons were found and there was no evidence of a weapon being used, according to police.

Police say no shots were heard and a review of surveillance video at the school did not find any weapons.

Parents were called to pick up their students.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police.