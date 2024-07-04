This Fourth of July will be a hot one in North Texas.

High temperatures are expected to climb up to 101 on Independence Day before a streak of days in the 90s takes over.

A heat advisory is in place for North Texas on Thursday. The heat index will be up above 105.

We are still expected to be in the triple-digits around 6 p.m.

Temperatures will drop by firework time, but it will still be hot.

We expect temperatures to be 94 at 9 p.m.

The good news is that there will be clear skies for viewing the fireworks.

A weak cold front is expected to move through North Texas late Thursday into Friday.

7-Day Forecast

There will be some relief along with the cold front.

A few showers and rumbles of thunder are expected on Friday.

Rain chances are expected to stick around throughout the next seven days.

The big thing you will notice is that our high temperatures will be in the low 90s for most of next week.

We'll take it!