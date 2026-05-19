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The Brief An unsettled weather pattern is bringing severe storms, large hail, and damaging winds to North Texas this week. The heaviest storm activity is expected to impact the DFW metroplex between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Daily rain chances will persist through the weekend, raising concerns for isolated flooding across the region.



An unsettled weather pattern is bringing severe weather threats back to North Texas this week. Residents should remain weather-aware throughout Tuesday as severe potential sweeps the area.

Tuesday’s severe storm potential

A cold front is pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms into North Texas. These storms bring threats of damaging winds and large hail, with the greatest hail threat southwest of the DFW Metroplex.

Plan for outdoor activities to be interrupted and stay indoors if severe weather hits your area.

The best rain chances will occur Tuesday. The front will stall to our south, while additional disturbances move overhead through the rest of the week.

Tuesday storm timing

Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain will spread throughout North Texas on Tuesday.

DFW Metroplex: The earliest start for most of the DFW area will be 10 a.m., with storms most likely hitting between noon and 5 p.m. The severe threat should end by 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tarrant County & Northwest of DFW: Parts of Tarrant County and other areas north and northwest of DFW could see severe weather earlier. The earliest start for those areas is 8 a.m., with the majority of storms hitting between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Threat levels should taper off by 4 p.m.

Not everyone will experience severe weather, but residents should pay close attention to severe warning systems during these hours.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

7-day forecast: Weather this week

Scattered showers and storms remain possible each day, bringing a threat of heavy rain. The active weather pattern will continue into the weekend, with threats of isolated flooding on Wednesday and throughout the weekend.

All of North Texas is expected to receive at least 1 inch of rain Wednesday through Friday, with rain chances ranging from 60% to 90%. The greatest rain threat for DFW is between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday.