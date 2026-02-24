Waymo launches driverless taxis in Dallas

The Brief Waymo has launched its driverless taxi service in Dallas, initially available to select riders on the app’s waitlist before a full public rollout later this year. The expansion arrives amid safety concerns, including recent reports of Waymo vehicles in Austin failing to stop for school bus crossing arms and police hand signals. Federal regulators are currently investigating a recent incident in Santa Monica where a Waymo vehicle struck a child in a school zone.



People can now ride in Waymo’s driverless taxis in Dallas.

Tuesday’s expansion is filled with excitement for many fans of the new technology and what it can mean for changing the roads as we know them.

But it also comes with concern. Just one month ago, a Waymo self-driving car hit a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California. There have also been reports in Austin that the driverless taxis are not stopping for school bus crossing arms.

Waymo in Dallas

What we know:

Waymo’s robotaxi service is now available to select riders in Dallas who have already signed up on the app.

Those who want to try it out can put their name on a list after downloading the app. That list will grow in the coming months until the service is available to everyone later this year.

Waymo said its prices are comparable to those of other ride-hailing companies with human drivers.

What they're saying:

"Today, we are so excited to be welcoming our first riders, public riders, into our Waymo service here in Dallas," said Chris Bonelli, a company spokesman.

"Dallas is excited for Waymo to launch operations in our city, providing Dallas residents and visitors with new, innovative transportation options," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "The availability of Waymo’s fully autonomous ride service further cements Dallas’s reputation as one of America’s most innovative and dynamic cities. Together, we are putting public safety first while building a more connected city."

Are Waymo driverless taxis safe?

Big picture view:

While FOX 4’s preview ride through Downtown Dallas went smoothly except for one sudden stop for a yellow light, smooth rides aren’t always the case in other cities where Waymo is already operating.

Just two months ago, a power outage in San Francisco caused Waymo cars to shut down in the middle of the street.

Related article

In Austin, the police department reported that the robotaxis sometimes failed to follow hand signs from officers, driving around barricades into closed construction areas.

And Austin ISD released several videos that showed Waymos illegally driving past school buses with red lights flashing and stop arms deployed.

"One incident is too many. You know, one of those vehicles not recognizing a school bus arm and passing it is surprising for a system. To me, that's supposed to be significantly safer than humans," said Lt. Will White with the Austin Police Department.

Federal regulators have an open investigation into whether a Waymo vehicle failed to use appropriate caution while driving in a school zone in Santa Monica, California last month.

The car hit a child, who thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

Related article

"We're actively working, as I mentioned, with the administrators and the federal government for that piece of the ongoing investigation, but certainly we believe with our analysis that the service we're offering is still, like I mentioned 13 times less likely to have a collision with a pedestrian," Bonelli said.

It seems the public’s expectations for self-driving taxis dubbed "The World’s Most Experienced" are far higher.