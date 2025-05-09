Former Waxahachie teacher says new service dog is like a missing puzzle piece
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A former Waxahachie High School teacher who lost his leg in a motorcycle crash now has a new four-legged friend to help him out.
Canine Companions
What we know:
The Canine Companions Center in Irving trains and matches service dogs for people with disabilities across four states.
On Friday, the center held a ceremony as the Lundberg family officially handed Newt’s leash over to the Rodriguez family.
Newt, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix, was the perfect match for Robert Rodriguez.
The former high school biology teacher was nearly killed five years ago when an 18-wheeler made an illegal turn, crashing into him.
Newt will provide him with much-needed independence.
"I drop a lot of things. I drop my phone. I drop my wallet, unfortunately. It’s scary. When I have prosthetic on, I drop my cane. It just happens. It’s part of the process until I perfect it," he said. "This good boy, Newt, here is going to be a big help for that just by himself. I can say, ‘Get’ and he will grab it easily, gently hand it to me as I give him the command, ‘Give.’"
What they're saying:
Robert Rodriguez is looking forward to the new chapter that Newt will provide for his family.
His wife, Ashley, said Newt is already making a difference in Robert’s confidence.
"I hadn’t seen it since he was in a classroom until I saw him with Newt," she said.
"This is like a missing puzzle piece to our family, getting Newt. I feel like our puzzle is complete," Robert said.
Newt is the fifth dog the Lundbergs have raised for Canine Companions.
"We definitely get attached to them, but I feel like I always keep their purpose in mind," said Laurie Lundberg. "I think a lot of times people are like, ‘I could never do that because I couldn’t give them back.’ And I would have to say with the first puppy I raised it was the most difficult but each one as you see them be successful it gets a little bit easier."
Robert said he is thankful for the Lundbergs’ selflessness.
Dig deeper:
Canine Companions is a nonprofit organization. It’s always looking for volunteers, puppy raisers, and donors to make it all happen.
For more information, visit canine.org.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Canine Companions, as well as interviews with the Rodriguez and Lundberg families.