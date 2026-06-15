Water main rupture forces Fort Worth to issue boil water advisory and open bottled water distribution site

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The Brief A 24-inch water main break has dropped water pressures below regulatory minimums, forcing Fort Worth to issue a precautionary boil water notice for parts of the near northside and Lake Worth area. Residents in the affected zones are advised to boil water for two minutes before use, though the notice does not apply to neighboring municipal properties in River Oaks or Sansom Park. Free bottled water is being distributed at the North Tri-Ethnic Center, but the boil order will remain in place until required 24-hour bacteriological testing confirms the water is safe.



A major water main break has forced the city of Fort Worth to issue a precautionary boil water notice for portions of the near northside and areas surrounding Lake Worth, officials announced Monday.

Fort Worth boil water notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the notice after a 24-inch water transmission main ruptured, causing water pressure to drop below regulatory minimums. The drop in pressure creates the potential for harmful bacteria to enter the public water system.

The standard advisory impacts customers residing within the city’s Northside 2 pressure plane.

The first affected area is generally bounded by Angle Avenue on the east, Sherman Street on the north, and the neighboring cities of River Oaks and Sansom Park on the west. The southern boundary extends westward from Angle Avenue along NW 28th Street to Loving Avenue, south to NW 25th Street, west to McKinley Avenue, south to NW 22nd Street, west to Belle Street, and south to Jacksboro Highway. Fort Worth properties located west of Jacksboro Highway between Sansom Park and River Oaks are also included.

The second impacted area surrounds Lake Worth, bounded by the lake to the west and south. Its northern boundary runs from Malaga Drive to Hiawatha Trail, continuing to Interstate 820 and Jacksboro Highway.

The boil water notice does not apply to residents living within the municipal boundaries of River Oaks or Sansom Park.

What you can do:

Water utility officials urged vulnerable populations, including children, seniors, and individuals with weakened immune systems, to exercise extreme caution. Residents in the affected areas are advised to bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before using it for consumption, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth, or washing hands and face.

Bottled water distribution

The city is establishing a bottled water distribution site at the North Tri-Ethnic Center, located at 2950 Roosevelt Ave. Distribution will run from noon until 10 p.m. Monday and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, with a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

What's next:

Crews have isolated the main break and are working on repairs. Officials will conduct bacteriological testing across the affected zones to confirm the water is safe, a process that takes 24 hours to complete. The city will formally rescind the notice once all laboratory samples pass safety standards.

Utility officials are currently developing an interactive search map for the city's water website so customers can check their specific addresses. In the interim, residents with questions can contact the Water Customer Contact Center at 817-392-4477 or via email at MyWaterAccount@fortworthtexas.gov.