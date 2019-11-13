Water main break cancels Wednesday classes for Kaufman ISD

Classes were cancelled Wednesday in Kaufman ISD after a water main break overnight.

The district, located southeast of Dallas, is dealing with the break that has shut off water to much of the city – including all campuses.

The line was fixed, but there were ongoing issues to get water flowing again. The city says the cold weather may have played a role in the break.

The school district initially delayed the start of classes, but eventually opted to cancel classes at all campuses.