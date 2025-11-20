WATCH: Video shows Blue Mound officers save driver

The Brief Two Blue Mound police officers rescued a driver from a burning car after an early morning crash last month. Officers Luis Aguilar and Bryant Ochoa were captured on body camera video breaking windows and pulling the driver out. The Blue Mound Police Department will recommend a life-saving award for the officers at this month's city council meeting.



Police in the Tarrant County city of Blue Mound are praising two officers who helped to save a driver’s life last month.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 29 on Glenn Drive and Waggoman Road.

By the time Blue Mound police officers got to the scene, the car was engulfed in flames.

Body camera video shows Officer Luis Aguilar and Officer Bryant Ochoa breaking out the back windows. They pull the driver out of the burning car.

What they're saying:

The Blue Mound Police Department said it will recommend a life-saving award for the officers at this month’s city council meeting.

"Based on the severity of the fire and the rapid escalation, it is clear the outcome could have been far more tragic without the quick, decisive actions of our officers," the department said in a news release.