WATCH: Video shows Blue Mound officers save driver

By
Published  November 20, 2025 10:47am CST
Tarrant County
FOX 4
Video shows two police officers from the Blue Mound Police Department pulling a driver out of a burning car. The department said they likely saved his life. Minutes later, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The Brief

    • Two Blue Mound police officers rescued a driver from a burning car after an early morning crash last month.
    • Officers Luis Aguilar and Bryant Ochoa were captured on body camera video breaking windows and pulling the driver out.
    • The Blue Mound Police Department will recommend a life-saving award for the officers at this month's city council meeting.

BLUE MOUND, Texas - Police in the Tarrant County city of Blue Mound are praising two officers who helped to save a driver’s life last month.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 29 on Glenn Drive and Waggoman Road.

By the time Blue Mound police officers got to the scene, the car was engulfed in flames.

Body camera video shows Officer Luis Aguilar and Officer Bryant Ochoa breaking out the back windows. They pull the driver out of the burning car.

What they're saying:

The Blue Mound Police Department said it will recommend a life-saving award for the officers at this month’s city council meeting.

"Based on the severity of the fire and the rapid escalation, it is clear the outcome could have been far more tragic without the quick, decisive actions of our officers," the department said in a news release.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release and video shared by the Blue Mound Police Department.

