Watch: Texas deputies race to hospital to save toddler's life

Deputies with a Texas sheriff's office are being recognized online for their efforts to save the life of an 18-month-old child last month.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office deputies' bodycam footage was shared to the department's Facebook page to show their quick response.

The video shared to Facebook Wendesday shows the deputies arriving at a home, loading the unconscious toddler into their patrol car, and quickly leaving the rural Deep East Texas property.

The video then switches to dashcam footage, showing their vehicle racing down country roads to get the child to the nearest hospital. In the background audio, the deputies can be heard trying to resuscitate the child while en route.

Once they arrive at the hospital, the video switches back to bodycam, and the child is rushed into the building.

According to the NCSO, the deputies responded to the home near Woden, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2025. Dispatch told the officials that the caller was frantic, saying the child was unconscious and turning blue.

Within minutes, they arrived on the scene. They were aware that an ambulance had been called out as well, the NCSO said, but since it was further away and time was running short, they took the child themselves.

While en route, they were able to get the child to breathe again, and safely delivered them to the emergency room staff. Later, the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

According to NCSO, the child has since been released from Texas Children's and is back home.