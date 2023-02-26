WATCH: North Carolina Women's Lacrosse Team Help Push Bus Unstuck in Fairfax

The Elon University Women’s Lacrosse team warmed up for match day by helping push their bus unstuck in Fairfax, Virginia, on February 22.

Footage recorded by Taylor Caskey, Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Elon University, shows members of team pushing on a large, grey bus stuck in the mud.

Through a collective effort, and the use of a wedge device under one of the tires, the group was able to help the bus roll free of the mud to loud cheers.

"Never underestimate the power of Lacrosse girls who are hungry," Caskey captioned the clip.

READ MORE: The Grinch visits terminally-ill Fredericksburg child

Commenters on TikTok celebrated the effort, with one writing "Girl power, that’s awesome" and another "We are woman hear us roar."

Elon University Women’s Lacrosse team was in Fairfax for a match against George Mason University.

The visitors from Elon won 14-13, marking the team’s first road win of the season.