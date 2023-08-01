Watch: Man dresses up in realistic dog costume, gets taken for a walk

A bizarre video is making the internet rounds showing a man dressed up in a dog costume and being taken for a walk.

Storyful said the Japanese man reportedly spent close to $16,000 on a realistic border collie outfit.

The video posted on YouTube showed him being put on a leash and walked by an unidentified person outside.

RELATED: Florida deputies: Stop calling us about manatee sex

The man runs an Instagram account under the username Toco, as well as a YouTube account titled "I Want to Be an Animal."

A company named Zeppet created the costume and shared images of it in 2022. It gained more media attention after the man started posted videos of imagery of the costume last year.

Stoyrful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.