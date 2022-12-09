Watauga nursing home fire sends several to the hospital

At least three seniors were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a suburban Fort Worth nursing home.

The fire started around 6 a.m. Friday at North Pointe Nursing and Rehab in Watauga.

Officials said something outside the building sparked it and the flames made their way inside. Fortunately, the fire was contained to just one room.

Firefighters from several departments were called in to help evacuate residents.

About three dozen were treated at the scene and three were hospitalized for unknown injuries. That number could rise.

Several firefighters also had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

One woman told FOX 4 she and her sister got there immediately to check on their 83-year-old mother.

"We were both crying in the car and running and saw all these fire trucks. And we’re thinking about the other residents that live here," Bel Roberson said. "She’s okay. She got a donut! They did provide some blankets and donuts and water so she’s good."

Investigators don’t know yet what caused the fire.

One hallway in the nursing home will need repairs.

North Pointe Nursing said those who live in the damaged area will be moved to other rooms in the facility until the repairs are complete.