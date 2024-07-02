Walking pneumonia cases on the rise in children in Fort Worth

article

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is seeing a spike in a particular type of pneumonia cases.

Last week, 80 out of about 400 patients tested positive for mycoplasma pneumonia. There were no cases during the same week last year.

Mycoplasma pneumonia is a bacterial infection that can be severe for children with pre-existing conditions.

"It's a bacterial infection that's a little unique because while a lot of bacterial infections can be very invasive and be very obvious that you’re sick quite quickly, mycoplasma can actually start very slowly live inside your body with not a lot of inflammation at first. It’s the typical cause of walking pneumonia if you've ever heard that because while it can be mild it can last for quite a bit of time," said Dr. Nicholas Rister, an infectious disease specialist at Cook Children’s.

Severe symptoms include a prolonged cough, fever, or rash in the mouth.

Doctors say parents should seek medical attention if their child has a fever for more than five days or has difficulty breathing.