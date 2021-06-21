Police: Waitress abducted, assaulted by non-paying customers in New Jersey

Police in Gloucester County are looking for a group of people they say assaulted and kidnapped a waitress after they left the restaurant without paying.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Nifty Fifties in Turnersville.

Washington Township police say the group was trying to leave the restaurant after eating and not paying when the waitress tried to stop them.

Investigators say the waitress was put into a white Dodge Durango and the group drove away with her in the vehicle.

She was the allegedly assaulted and left on the side of Route 42.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Suspect found dead on tracks after shooting on Market-Frankford Line, sources say

Father's Day weekend plagued by gun violence across Philadelphia

Pa. man charged with 25 counts of animal abuse for 'serial' actions

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter