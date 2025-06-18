Wagyu flat iron steak recipe from Dee's Table | Good Day

Tools:

1 cast iron skillet, sauté pan, grill if preferred, tongs, metal spatula

Ingredients:

8 oz. Wt. Wagyu flat iron

1 cup vegetable oil

8 each fingerling potatoes

1 each corn

1 pinch parsley

2 oz. Wt. Garlic butter

1 to taste: salt & pepper

1 oz. Vol. Dee’s sassy seasoning

Directions:

1. Season 8oz wagyu flat iron steak with salt & pepper

2. Add 4oz. Vol. Oil to hot cast iron skillet and sear first side of flat iron for 2 minutes on high heat.

3. In separate cast iron or sautee pan add 4oz. Vol. Oil and add blanched & smashed fingerling potatoes to pan to pan fry on high heat.

4. Take whole corn and cut into quarters top to bottom and then add to grill or sautee pan to cook on medium heat.

5. Once steak is seared and has develpoped a crust after roughly two minutes flip and finsih cooking on second side for about 1.5 minutes.

6. Remove potatoes from skillet once cripsy and toss with Dee’s sassy seasoning and garlic compound butter.

7. Remove the corn from the grill or saute pan and season with parmesan and tajin.

8. Remove steak from pan once perfect medium rare and allow to rest for 5 minutes.

9. After resting the steak, slice and plate on top of crispy fingerlings potatoes with garlic compound butter to finish and corn riblets on the side. Garnish with parsley