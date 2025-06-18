Expand / Collapse search

Wagyu flat iron steak recipe from Dee's Table | Good Day

By
Published  June 18, 2025 10:13am CDT
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4
Bored of your uneventful Wednesdays? Dee's Table has a new Wagyu and Wine special every Wednesday. Culinary director Julian Rodarte Joined Good Day to share a special wagyu flat iron steak served with roasted potatoes and corn ribs recipe.

Tools:

1 cast iron skillet, sauté pan, grill if preferred, tongs, metal spatula

Ingredients:

8 oz. Wt. Wagyu flat iron
1 cup vegetable oil
8 each fingerling potatoes
1 each corn
1 pinch parsley
2 oz. Wt. Garlic butter
1 to taste: salt & pepper
1 oz. Vol. Dee’s sassy seasoning

Directions:

1. Season 8oz wagyu flat iron steak with salt & pepper
2. Add 4oz. Vol. Oil to hot cast iron skillet and sear first side of flat iron for 2 minutes on high heat. 
3. In separate cast iron or sautee pan add 4oz. Vol. Oil and add blanched & smashed fingerling potatoes to pan to pan fry on high heat.
4. Take whole corn and cut into quarters top to bottom and then add to grill or sautee pan to cook on medium heat. 
5. Once steak is seared and has develpoped a crust after roughly two minutes flip and finsih cooking on second side for about 1.5 minutes. 
6. Remove potatoes from skillet once cripsy and toss with Dee’s sassy seasoning and garlic compound butter.
7. Remove the corn from the grill or saute pan and season with parmesan and tajin.
8. Remove steak from pan once perfect medium rare and allow to rest for 5 minutes. 
9. After resting the steak, slice and plate on top of crispy fingerlings potatoes with garlic compound butter to finish and corn riblets on the side. Garnish with parsley

