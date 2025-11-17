Waco man arrested in North Texas bank robbery

article

The Brief A 25-year-old Waco man, Stephen Tyler Peterson, has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Bank of America branch in Bedford on Friday. The suspect allegedly handed a teller a note demanding money and indicated he was armed before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. Peterson was taken into custody on Friday evening and faces charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance; bond is set at $52,500.



Police have arrested a 25-year-old Waco man in connection with the robbery of a Bank of America branch in Bedford that happened on Friday, Nov. 14.

Bedford Bank Robbery

Stephen Tyler Peterson was taken into custody just hours after the robbery happened. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail.

The backstory:

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Bank of America located at 1904 Central Drive. According to police, a male suspect entered the bank, handed a teller a note demanding money, and indicated he was armed. The suspect left the scene on a bicycle after the teller complied.

The Bedford Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, identified Peterson, who had been staying in nearby Euless. Officers quickly located him and took him into custody.

Peterson has been arraigned on charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Bond has been set at $50,000 for the robbery charge and $2,500 for the drug possession charge.