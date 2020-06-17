VP Mike Pence to visit Dallas for 'Freedom' event at First Baptist Church

article

Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Dallas later this month for a "Celebrate Freedom" event at a prominent area church.

Pence's office says he will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit the First Baptist Church.

The 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church's pastor is Robert Jeffress, one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians.

The church's event is described as "an annual celebration of America's freedom and spiritual foundation."

This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.