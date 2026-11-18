The Brief A petition was submitted on Wednesday to put the fate of Dallas City Hall on the May ballot. The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition gathered 35,000 signatures in 30 days, surpassing the 20,000-signature requirement in half the allotted time. The city secretary must now verify those signatures before the city council puts the issue on the May ballot.



The public campaign to save Dallas City Hall reached a milestone on Wednesday. Organizers submitted petition signatures for verification to put the issue before voters in May.

Save Dallas City Hall Petition

What's new:

The granddaughters of former Dallas Mayor Erik Jonsson had the honor of carrying the first batch of petition signatures into the building their grandfather built as part of his goals for Dallas.

The total number of signatures gathered was about 35,000. That’s more than the 20,000 required to place a proposition on the May ballot.

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition also gathered the signatures in just 30 days, which is half the time that was allotted.

What they're saying:

Former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller said the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition is made up of a diverse group of people, crossing political and economic divides.

"There was an energy in the town when all this was being discussed where lots of different groups were saying, ‘What is going on? Why would we do this?’ And then you have the Rachovskys and the Hallams and the McDermott's all saying, ‘We don't want this to happen.’ And when you have that, the people in East Dallas who are always fighting for the right thing, they were upset and all of them came together. It's a very unusual coalition," she said.

Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley was part of many city council discussions that seemed poised to make the decision to abandon Dallas City Hall with a simple majority council vote in a matter of months.

"The people can decide what happens with the People’s House," he said in support of the petition.

The other side:

A spokeswoman for the city said due to pending litigation, City Manager Kimberly Tolbert has no comment at this time.

What's next:

The city secretary now has the petition and at least 20,000 of the signatures will need to be verified.

Once that happens, the city council will need to call for a May election sometime in February.

The fate of Dallas City Hall would then move from the hands of the mayor and 14 council members to the hands of all Dallas voters.