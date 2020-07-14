Voters decide to keep half-cent sales tax to fund Fort Worth PD

article

A vote in Fort Worth to partially defund the police, or at least a police program, has failed.

A half-cent sales tax, known as the Crime Control and Prevention District Tax, in Fort Worth was established in 1995. It funded more than 20 percent of the Fort Worth police budget.

The goal, at the time, was to reduce violent crime. Since then, people in opposition to the tax said it was used to unfairly target minority communities.

It appears the majority of Fort Worth voters want to keep the tax and the program.

With 93 percent of the precincts reporting, 65 percent of voters were in favor of keeping the tax while 45 percent of voters turned it down.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has already declared a victory.