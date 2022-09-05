Volunteers helping Haltom City homeowners affected by flooding

Volunteers from the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention made their way to Haltom City Monday to help homeowners whose homes flooded during torrential rains last month.

"Anything that is affected by floodwaters will mold as quick as one or two days," said team leader David Dean. "We get in and get ou the wet sloppy stuff and get it out of the building, so they can start rebuilding their lives again."

Dane Wicks says his home flooded three times in one week.

"We got all the water out. We used brooms, whatever we could, then a day or two later we get it again, followed by that again," said Wicks. "The issue is it's coming out of the storms drains and out of the manhole. Basically all the damage is from fresh water."

The volunteers from across the state hope their work can avoid further renovations and put people on a path to recovery.

"We are providing a service for them that they don't know how to do. We can come in because we have the experience of doing it many times," said Dean.

"Nobody on the street has flood insurance, and we are not in a flood plane. Nobody anticipated this," Wicks said. "To have them reach out after doing that survey it's just really a blessing."