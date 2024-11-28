Volunteers bus in homeless North Texans for Thanksgiving Day feast

Some charitable North Texans spent a large part of their Thanksgiving making sure those who are less fortunate still felt the warmth of the holiday.

Twenty volunteers got up bright and early Thanksgiving morning and went to the American Legion Post 511 to give back to those who are less fortunate.

Thanksgiving morning, Transportation Unlimited and Ultimate Travel Inc. sent buses to homeless shelters in Dallas and Fort Worth to bring them to American Legion Post 511 in Oak Cliff.

Monique Jackson with Ultimate Travel Inc. says her father started the Thanksgiving meals more than 20 years ago.

"The American Legion Post 511 donated the space. The Corvette Club, they’ve helped us out for years. Other people like sororities and fraternities come to help us out."

Volunteers got up before the sun rose to carve turkey and ham.

Joe Rhodes has volunteered for about 10 years.

"I feel great knowing I could help someone that needs help," he said.

Guests didn’t just leave with a full stomach.

"We collected shoes and clothing this year," said Kimberly Wheller with the American Legion Post. We also added luggage because we see them always having bags hanging on them. So it’s a joy to be here this morning."

And while the mission was to make those who are less fortunate feel good, volunteers left with full hearts as well.

"We are glad they are here, and we want to continue this every year," Wheeler said.

"I’m really grateful," Jackson said. "It’s the Oak Cliff community, and we are here to lend a helping hand."