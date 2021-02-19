Volunteer firefighters rescue horses from icy Grayson County pond

article

Volunteer firefighters in the city of Gunter, in Grayson County, south of Sherman, rescued two horses that had fallen through the ice of a frozen pond Friday morning.

The animals were up to their necks in frigid water and could not get out on their own.

Rescuers had to cut back trees on a small island near the horses to give them a path out.

They were able to get up on the small piece of land and walk away cold, but unharmed.

