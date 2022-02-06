Volunteer dies after falling nearly 35 feet from historic Galveston ship

A woman has died Saturday after falling nearly 35 feet from a historic Galveston ship, authorities confirmed.

Port of Galveston Police Department has identified the victim as 58-year-old Jill Marie Hickman Victor.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the department, officers were called around noon Saturday to the Tall Ship Elissa, located near Pier 22. That's where officials say Hickman Victor was volunteering.

They say she climbed a mast that was about 35 feet high from the deck of the ship, when she slipped and fell.

Police say the woman was wearing a climbing harness, but it was not tethered to the ship.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Galveston Fire and EMS arrived and pronounced her deceased on scene.

Advertisement

Authorities said no foul play is suspected, nor is alcohol or drugs a factor in this incident.