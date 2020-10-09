Visitation held for man fatally shot by former Wolfe City officer

Friends and loved ones gathered Friday to remember a man shot and killed in Hunt County last weekend by a now- fired police officer.

A public visitation was held at a funeral home in Greenville, northeast of Dallas, for Jonathan Price.

Price was shot and killed by now-former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas last Saturday.

Jonathan Price (L) and Shaun Lucas (R).

The "homegoing" service for Price will be held Saturday in Wolfe City at the high school football field. His body will then be taken to a cemetery by a horse-drawn carriage.

Lucas, who was fired from the police department Thursday, is being held at the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Texas Rangers say Lucas shot Price after responding to reports of a fight. They say he tried to detain Price, believing he was intoxicated. When Price started to walk away, Lucas fired a Taser. Investigators said price appeared to try to grab the Taser, so Lucas shot him four times.

Witnesses say Price had been trying to break up a fight at a gas station before Lucas got there.