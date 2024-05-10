Visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for free on Friday

article

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is in full bloom and wants people to enjoy the beauty for free.

The botanic garden is offering free general admission on Friday in honor of the first day of National Public Gardens Week.

Friday’s forecast calls for clear skies with a breezy high in the low 80s – perfect for a relaxing walk through buds and flowers in every color.

Related article

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, the Botanic Guard is also offering a discount on its annual membership using the code MOM15.

The garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit fwbg.org.