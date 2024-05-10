Expand / Collapse search

Visit the Fort Worth Botanic Garden for free on Friday

By
Published  May 10, 2024 12:35pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is in full bloom and wants people to enjoy the beauty for free.

The botanic garden is offering free general admission on Friday in honor of the first day of National Public Gardens Week.

Friday’s forecast calls for clear skies with a breezy high in the low 80s – perfect for a relaxing walk through buds and flowers in every color.

Related

Dallas weather: Rain may put a damper on Mother's Day weekend plans
article

Dallas weather: Rain may put a damper on Mother's Day weekend plans

We have a storm-free Friday forecast, but the weekend could see some rain, especially on Sunday.

In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, the Botanic Guard is also offering a discount on its annual membership using the code MOM15.

The garden is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, visit fwbg.org.