Virtual groundbreaking held for new park in South Oak Cliff

A new park is being built in South Oak Cliff.

It's on Overton Road across from South Oak Cliff High School.

Some members of the Dallas City Council, Dallas ISD and the principal of South Oak Cliff High School were at the site for the groundbreaking ceremony.

A virtual ceremony was also held as the groundbreaking was private to protect the public. Those who attended spoke about the importance of this new park to the community.

“Our motto is 'success over circumstance,' and this park is a victory toward an understanding the plight of our children. This park will also offer aesthetic and recreational benefits,” said South Oak Cliff High School Principal Dr. Willie Johnson. “Vision without action. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.”

The new park is about 1.5 acres. It was part of a project that started in 2018. Some high school students helped design it.