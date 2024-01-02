Virginia officials inspect TikTok tunnel girl's viral project

A Virginia woman is gaining notoriety online after documenting a home project of digging a tunnel underneath her suburban home.

The woman does not disclose her full name online aside from what appears to be her first name, Kala, and has amassed more than 500,000 followers on TikTok.

One of the most watched videos on her TikTok account @engineer.everything was uploaded in August 2023 and had 7.6 million views at last check.

The video recapped her construction work over a year.

In the video, she said she used hundreds of concrete blocks for the 30-foot entrance. And the main chamber is 22 feet below ground, according to the woman.

Her videos are filled with comments from people who question how safe the process is, along with legality questions.

In response to the tunnel digging, FOX 5 received an email from the town of Herndon and a spokesperson said the town received notice of activity of potential violation of the Uniform Statewide Building Code that was occurring at a residential property within the town’s corporate limits.

"As is standard protocol following such notifications, representatives from the building official’s and zoning administrator’s offices conducted a site inspection on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The town is working with the property owner to correct any violations and ensure that the property is safe and in compliance with the code," an email to FOX 5 read.

FOX 5 also reached out to the woman who declined to comment further before her permit process is complete.