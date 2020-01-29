Viral video shows pipes burst in TCU dorm rooms

article

Viral cell phone video captured the moment a pipe bursts in a TCU residence hall.

Water gushed through the ceiling, unleashing what looks like a waterfall in the dorm hallway.

The university was able to relocate all the affected students to other dorms on campus, but some students won’t be able to move back into their rooms until next month.

TCU sophomore Dawson Kundysek was studying in his dorm room in King Hall Monday night when he heard what sounded like running bath water getting louder and louder.

“About two minutes later, the noise started to increase,” he recalled “So I pop my head out of my dorm room. And low and behold, there was water coming out of the ceiling.”

Water gushed at an alarming rate.

“I started recording. And then next thing you know, it started getting worse and worse,” Kundysek said. “And the ceiling collapsed and water started rushing into my room and going everywhere.”

Advertisement

Kundysek says he immediately started unplugging his electronics and putting everything up on higher ground as about an inch of water seeped into his dorm room.

“In my mind, I was like ‘Holy cow! This is happening! What should I do?’” Kundysek recalled. “I was panicking. Fear.”

The university says no one was injured and all students in the 15 affected rooms were moved to other residence halls.

Kundysek is in a temporary dorm across campus, but he is thankful to have a place to sleep. He says there’s damage to his TV and some other items.

Meanwhile, the video Kundysek posted online has already racked up more than 2.7 million views.

University officials haven’t said what caused the pipe to burst but did a walkthrough of the damage with a contractor on Wednesday and students will still be able to access their rooms as they make repairs. University officials estimate students may be able to move back Feb. 10.