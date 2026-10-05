Viral Dallas mansion gets political with this year's Halloween display

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The Brief A viral Preston Hollow mansion known for elaborate holiday displays has unveiled a political-themed 2026 Halloween setup endorsing Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate. The display targets Paxton's Democratic opponent James Talarico and Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis, who previously tried to curb display-related traffic. Dallas police are on standby to manage potential neighborhood traffic gridlock, while local residents remain split between traffic concerns and free speech.



One of Dallas’s most famous houses for holiday decorations has picked a scary theme for this year’s Halloween display – politics.

The owner of the viral mansion on Preston Hollow is taking a stand on the upcoming midterm elections and making it clear that he supports Ken Paxton for United States Senate.

Viral Dallas House

The backstory:

The Preston Hollow mansion is known for its elaborate Halloween and Christmas displays.

A few years ago, the home became a TikTok sensation. Videos shared by celebrities turned it into a must-see Christmas lights destination, attracting hundreds of people to the narrow neighborhood street each night.

While it was fun for the onlookers, it was a traffic nightmare and headache for neighbors. The city of Dallas said traffic control during that Christmas season ended up costing taxpayers about $25,000.

What's new:

The mansion’s 2026 Halloween display includes the usual ghosts and ghouls, along with political signs.

The display at the front and center of the home includes "No Talafreako for Texas" signs referencing Paxton’s Democratic opponent, James Talarico. Additional signs show the owner’s support for Paxton and desire to recall Dallas City Council member Gay Donnell Willis.

Willis was the councilwoman who pushed for a new city ordinance that would help with traffic control and limit homeowners in neighborhoods that might gain future viral fame. However, no ordinance was ever enacted.

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What they're saying:

In response to this year’s display, Willis said Dallas police are on standby in case there are traffic concerns like in past years.

"People are welcome to enjoy a resident’s display, but need to stay in their cars and drive slowly through the neighborhood to see it. This street does not have sidewalks, and cars and people are not meant to occupy the same space for safety reasons. Also, you should not view a display from someone else’s front yard. As long as everyone views it respectfully and keeps their cars moving, it should be OK. DPD is standing by in case the gridlock and hazards of previous years return," she said in a statement.

Neighbors seemed to have mixed opinions. Some don’t like the additional traffic the displays bring to the neighborhood and others called it "free speech."