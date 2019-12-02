Vigil held for Fort Worth teen killed in Thanksgiving Day crash

Family members, classmates and teachers all gathered to honor the life of a Fort Worth teen who was killed on Thanksgiving.

Grief counselors were at a Fort Worth high school on Monday where students are dealing with the sudden death of a classmate.

Benjamin Castaneda was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into three cars Thursday morning when she drove the wrong way on Loop 820.

Noemi Martinez, 29, faces an intoxication manslaughter charge. Several other people were hurt and a dog died in the accident that killed Castaneda. Police say Martinez drove the wrong way on 820 in North Richland Hills and hit three vehicles.

Benjamin played with the mariachi band at North Side High School. Those students held back tears over the weekend as they honored him, playing one of his favorite songs.

Benjamin father fought back tears as he spoke before a gathering of friends and faculty at Northside High Monday night.

“It kind of really hurts not watching him grow,” he said.

Benjamin’s uncle, Jacob, delivered a message to the crowd.

“Each and every one of you has a decision to make as you get older. Make sure you make the right choices,” Jacob said. “Drinking and driving. It's not worth it. It's not worth it.”

The high school’s mariachi band played for his family. It was difficult to get through every song.

It was hard to find a dry eye in the large crowd that gathered for Monday night’s vigil to remember a teen who was full of life cut too short.

The Fort Worth ISD board will have a moment at their next meeting.

Benjamin’s funeral will be Friday morning.