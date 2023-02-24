Video: Train slams into truck in NY

A dramatic video showed a train smashing through a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a railroad crossing in Rockland County.

It happened Thursday in Haverstraw. The truck was waiting for a traffic light at the intersection of Route 9W and New Main St. before the train slammed into it.

County Executive Ed Day said, "Luckily that driver was able to get out before the train struck the trailer and no one was hurt."

He warned that rivers need to heed extra caution when crossing train tracks and should never wait for a traffic light on train tracks.

"As a former police commander, I understand and appreciate exactly how much hard work is going into securing a scene of this magnitude and thank our emergency responders for their quick response and assistance to this accident," Day said.

The Haverstraw Police Department advised residents to use an alternate route,due to the closure of the railroad crossing.