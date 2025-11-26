WATCH: Texas goat gets got in hilarious police bodycam video

The Brief A police officer in Little Elm had a run-in with an unusual four-legged suspect. Bodycam video showed the encounter with a goat caught "aggressively snacking" on the side of a busy road. Police encourage the owner to retrieve their goat before "he eats the report."



Police in a Texas town had a run-in with one "baaaad" boy.

Bodycam video posted by the Little Elm Police Department on Facebook showed the encounter with a goat that was caught "aggressively snacking" on the side of a busy road.

"Goat, hey," the officer is heard saying at the start of the video as he approached the four-legged fiend. "Where do you live?"

The goat remained calm during the confrontation. After some coaxing, the caprine complied with the officer’s commands to get in the cruiser. The officer then reads him his rights.

A goat peers through bars in a police cruiser in Little Elm, Texas, after being taken into custody in November 2025. (Little Elm Police Department/Facebook)

"You have the right to remain silent," the officer said as he began the warning.

"Do you want to talk or no?" the officer asked. "Give me a baaa."

In addition to the eating infraction, police said the goat has been charged with trespassing and resisting "moooove along orders."

Police encouraged the owner to retrieve their goat before "he eats the report."

"He’s already trying to promote himself to Sergeant," police joked.