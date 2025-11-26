Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Texas goat gets got in hilarious police bodycam video

By Aaron Barker
Published  November 26, 2025 10:22am CST
Texas
FOX 4
A police officer in Little Elm, Texas, captured a loose goat on the side of a busy road on Tuesday, November 25, and jokingly read the farm animal its rights.

The Brief

    • A police officer in Little Elm had a run-in with an unusual four-legged suspect.
    • Bodycam video showed the encounter with a goat caught "aggressively snacking" on the side of a busy road.
    • Police encourage the owner to retrieve their goat before "he eats the report."

LITTLE ELM, Texas - Police in a Texas town had a run-in with one "baaaad" boy. 

Bodycam video posted by the Little Elm Police Department on Facebook showed the encounter with a goat that was caught "aggressively snacking" on the side of a busy road.

"Goat, hey," the officer is heard saying at the start of the video as he approached the four-legged fiend. "Where do you live?"

The goat remained calm during the confrontation. After some coaxing, the caprine complied with the officer’s commands to get in the cruiser. The officer then reads him his rights.

A goat peers through bars in a police cruiser in Little Elm, Texas, after being taken into custody in November 2025. (Little Elm Police Department/Facebook)

"You have the right to remain silent," the officer said as he began the warning.

"Do you want to talk or no?" the officer asked. "Give me a baaa."

In addition to the eating infraction, police said the goat has been charged with trespassing and resisting "moooove along orders."

Police encouraged the owner to retrieve their goat before "he eats the report."

"He’s already trying to promote himself to Sergeant," police joked.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Facebook page for the Little Elm Police Department.

