VIDEO: Tesla catches fire in Plano

Fire crews are working to determine what caused a Tesla to catch fire in Plano on Friday morning.

Plano Fire-Rescue was called to the home after the car caught fire in the garage.

Crews threw a tarp over the vehicle in an attempt to contain the flames and dragged the car into the street.

Plano firefighters were able to lift the car to get water directly onto the battery.

Multiple hose lines were used to cool and extinguish the flames.

(Courtesy: Plano Fire)

The car was badly damaged, but the home only received a little smoke damage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.