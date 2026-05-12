VIDEO: Waymo robotaxi runs red light at busy Dallas intersection

The Brief A FOX 4 viewer captured video of a Waymo self-driving vehicle running a red light and navigating through moving traffic at a busy Dallas intersection on Irving Boulevard. Waymo representatives stated the traffic light appeared "heavily dimmed" from the vehicle's perspective and said they are working to address the issue. The incident adds to growing safety concerns as federal regulators investigate the company following similar reports of robotaxis ignoring school bus stop arms and striking a pedestrian in California.



Newly released video shows a Waymo self-driving vehicle running a red light and navigating through moving traffic at a busy Dallas intersection.

Waymo Dallas: Robotaxi runs red light

What we know:

A FOX 4 viewer captured the footage on Irving Boulevard. The video shows the Waymo vehicle entering the intersection against a red light. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and nearby drivers managed to avoid a collision.

In a statement to FOX 4, a Waymo spokesperson said, "Safety is our highest priority at Waymo—for our riders and everyone with whom we share the road."

The company claimed the traffic light was "heavily dimmed" when viewed from the right-turn lane and stated they are actively taking steps to address the issue.

Dig deeper:

Waymo launched its Dallas operations in February, but the expansion has been met with concern following a string of incidents across Texas and other states.

In Austin, police reported that robotaxis have failed to follow hand signals from officers and have driven around barricades into closed construction zones. Additionally, Austin ISD released several videos showing Waymo vehicles illegally passing school buses while their red lights were flashing and stop arms were deployed.

"One incident is too many," said Lt. Will White of the Austin Police Department. "One of those vehicles not recognizing a school bus arm and passing it is surprising for a system that's supposed to be significantly safer than humans."

Federal regulators have also opened an investigation into an incident in Santa Monica, California, last month, where a Waymo vehicle allegedly failed to use caution in a school zone and struck a child. That child reportedly suffered minor injuries.