Victims sue Celina ISD, claiming district hid coach's history of sexual misconduct

The Brief A new lawsuit claims Celina ISD covered up allegations that coach Caleb Elliott was a sexual predator even before his recent arrest. The suit alleges the district moved Elliott to a middle school after an "improper" relationship with a high school senior and gave him a mild punishment for placing cameras in a locker room last year. Celina ISD has stated it is currently conducting a third-party investigation into the internal matters associated with the coach's arrest.



Attorneys, representing several Celina ISD victims, say the school district had evidence that a coach was a sexual predator, but he was allowed to keep his job.

Lawsuit alleges cover-up

What they're saying:

A newly filed lawsuit claims Celina ISD deliberately covered up allegations that middle school teacher and coach, Caleb Elliott, was a sexual predator even before he was arrested this month for allegedly secretly recording naked boys in a locker room.

Caleb Elliott

"People entrust their kids to schools and then unspeakable things happen to them," said attorney, Jim Herz.

"Some people at Celina ISD and Moore Middle School knew concerning facts about Caleb that should’ve stopped him from being anywhere near that school quite honestly," said attorney, Paul Herz.

Celina ISD says Caleb Elliott started off as a substitute teacher at the high school in 2022.

"He appears to have started a relationship with someone who was a high school senior at the time," said Paul Herz.

Related article

Moved after 'improper' relationship

What we know:

The lawsuit alleges "Elliott began an improper (and unlawful) relationship with a then-senior of the high school." But "instead of firing Elliott upon discovery of the improper and unlawful relationship, Celina ISD moves Elliott across the parkway to Moore Middle School in the Summer of 2023."

The lawsuit also alleges that last school year "Elliott was caught placing cameras in the boys’ locker room, Celina ISD simply mailed apology letters to select parents of victims."

Attorneys say Elliott was mildly punished.

"From very reliable sources, he was not allowed to be in the locker room."

But the lawsuit claims that just last month, "the boys witnessed Elliott stand in and around the showers and stare wordlessly at the nude boys."

Related article

New allegations preceded the October arrest

Dig deeper:

Then, as FOX 4 reported last week, two middle school boys raised suspicion to police that Elliott was secretly recording them in the locker room on October 2.

Celina police detectives found 12 images of groups of naked or half-naked students on Elliott’s phone, according to an arrest warrant.

The lawsuit notes that Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, is the district’s athletic director and head high school football coach.

At a special school board meeting last week, Elliott addressed upset parents, saying the blame lies with one person, his son.

Bill Elliott

The lawyers say they’ll prove that’s not the case.

"Each person in the chain of command who learned about this had an opportunity to stop it, and they didn’t," said Paul Herz.

District responds to allegations

What's next:

FOX 4 has been unable to reach Caleb Elliott for comment.

Celina ISD did not respond to FOX 4’s request for comment on Wednesday.

Last week, Celina ISD told FOX 4: "The district has initiated a third-party investigation to review all internal matters associated with this arrest in conjunction with the Celina Police Department’s criminal investigation. At the conclusion of these investigations, the district will provide additional information to our families and take appropriate action."