Victims ID’d of likely double-murder suicide near Azle

A triple shooting in northwest Tarrant County is a likely double-murder suicide.

Tarrant County investigators on Tuesday identified the man, woman and teen found shot to death inside a home near Eagle Mountain Lake on Monday evening.

Deputies found Harley Ryan, 58, Xiumei Shi Ryan, 54, and Suayng Qu, 16, after a family member asked for a welfare check.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said the Ryan’s were both murdered and the teen committed suicide.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with help from the Texas Rangers.