Victim identified in fatal Downtown Denton shooting

The Brief A shooting in downtown Denton on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of 61-year-old Jon Ruff. The shooter, who was with his family, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. The identity of the shooter has not been released, and the case will be presented to a Grand Jury.



The Denton Police Department continues to investigate a fatal downtown shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Denton Police Department officers responded to reports from around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Hickory Street of a shooting.

Based on preliminary information, the investigation indicates that a man was with his family in the Denton Downtown Square when a disturbance began with another individual, later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old Jon Ruff.

The altercation continued, where the man shot Ruff multiple times. Ruff was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased.

The shooter remained on the scene and was detained for questioning. He continues to cooperate with the investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter has not been released.

What led to the shooting is still being investigated by Denton police.

What's next:

The shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the public.

This remains an active case, and residents are urged to rely only on verified official sources for details associated with the investigation.

All homicide cases, regardless of whether an arrest has been made, are referred to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office to present to a Grand Jury.

Anyone with additional video pertaining to the investigation should contact Detective Badiru at 940-349-7977.