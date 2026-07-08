Victim has throat slashed by unknown suspect in East Dallas

The Brief Dallas Police say a man is in stable condition after having his throat slashed on Wednesday morning. Investigators responded to a stabbing call in the 2900 block of Peavy Road at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday morning, and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital. Police do not currently have a suspect identified, and no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.



Police are looking for an unknown suspect who slashed the throat of a man in East Dallas early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

At 1:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2900 block of Peavey Road in East Dallas.

Investigators found a man whose throat had been slashed by an unknown suspect.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect identified in their investigation into the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

Dallas Police says its investigation remains ongoing.