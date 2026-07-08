Victim has throat slashed by unknown suspect in East Dallas
DALLAS - Police are looking for an unknown suspect who slashed the throat of a man in East Dallas early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
At 1:21 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call in the 2900 block of Peavey Road in East Dallas.
Investigators found a man whose throat had been slashed by an unknown suspect.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police do not have a suspect identified in their investigation into the stabbing.
No arrests have been made.
Dallas Police says its investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.