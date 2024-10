article

Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with five or six gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway and Mitchell Blvd. area, on Bideker Avenue.

The victim was found and taken to an area hospital. The victim's condition is not known.

The shooting is under investigation and a suspect has not been identified.

The Source Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.