Expand / Collapse search

'VetsGiving' volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to North Texas veterans

By
Published  November 27, 2024 5:51pm CST
Holidays
FOX 4

Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to NTX veterans

VetsGiving is a relatively new nonprofit. Formed three years ago, the group dedicates efforts to helping men and women who currently serve or have retired from the military.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Volunteers are serving smiles along with holiday meals to military veterans in North Texas.

VetsGiving is a relatively new nonprofit. Formed three years ago, the group dedicates efforts to helping men and women who currently serve or have retired from the military.

Texas Army National Guardsman Youssef Badawi is excited he’ll have a homecooked feast on Thanksgiving.

"I don’t even remember the last time I was able to cook Thanksgiving," he said. "Last year, I was deployed over in the Middle East."

Moments before unboxing the special dinner, FOX 4 was on hand when Badawi received the heartfelt delivery from volunteers with VetsGiving.

Featured

Arizona grandma and stranger she mistakenly texted in 2016 will celebrate 9th Thanksgiving together
article

Arizona grandma and stranger she mistakenly texted in 2016 will celebrate 9th Thanksgiving together

In 2016, Wanda Dench meant to invite her grandson to her Thanksgiving and accidentally texted Jamal Hinton of Phoenix.

The nonprofit has already made a huge impact by providing Thanksgiving meals for dozens of veterans in North Texas and Amarillo. 

Badawi recalls being in the Middle East for the last holiday.

Dallas Thanksgiving Forecast: Windy, chilly Turkey Day

"They did have a nice little Thanksgiving dinner in our chow hall that was very appreciated.  It’s always nice to have some pumpkin pie no matter where I am in the world," he said. "This will be a little bit different. It’s definitely nice being home this year."

"Of the donations we receive, that’s how we purchase everything we are going to prepare," said volunteer Katy Ellison. "Then we prepare all of the volunteers together in a kitchen, and we cook it all there fresh and then box it up. Volunteers are also the ones who are delivering it."

And there’s no shortage of love around North Texas. 

Featured

North Texas woman inspired by community's support gives back with Thanksgiving meals
article

North Texas woman inspired by community's support gives back with Thanksgiving meals

A North Texas woman says the community came through for her in a big way after her daughter was seriously injured in an accident. Now, she's made it her mission to help others on Thanksgiving.

Celebrity chef Tim Love is also prioritizing the spirit of giving.

Partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Love did a match-for-purchase giveaway. When someone ordered a six-person Thanksgiving meal from his Woodshed Smokehouse restaurant, he donated an identical meal to a family in need. 

"This year, I really wanted to do something to give back," Love said. "And when I saw I could buy a meal and give back a meal, I thought that was awesome. And that’s exactly what I wanted to do."

From veterans who sacrifice to underserved communities, the Thanksgiving spirit in North Texas is strong. 

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from VetsGiving and interviews conducted by FOX 4 Reporter Dionne Anglin.