'VetsGiving' volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to North Texas veterans

Volunteers are serving smiles along with holiday meals to military veterans in North Texas.

VetsGiving is a relatively new nonprofit. Formed three years ago, the group dedicates efforts to helping men and women who currently serve or have retired from the military.

Texas Army National Guardsman Youssef Badawi is excited he’ll have a homecooked feast on Thanksgiving.

"I don’t even remember the last time I was able to cook Thanksgiving," he said. "Last year, I was deployed over in the Middle East."

Moments before unboxing the special dinner, FOX 4 was on hand when Badawi received the heartfelt delivery from volunteers with VetsGiving.

The nonprofit has already made a huge impact by providing Thanksgiving meals for dozens of veterans in North Texas and Amarillo.

Badawi recalls being in the Middle East for the last holiday.

"They did have a nice little Thanksgiving dinner in our chow hall that was very appreciated. It’s always nice to have some pumpkin pie no matter where I am in the world," he said. "This will be a little bit different. It’s definitely nice being home this year."

"Of the donations we receive, that’s how we purchase everything we are going to prepare," said volunteer Katy Ellison. "Then we prepare all of the volunteers together in a kitchen, and we cook it all there fresh and then box it up. Volunteers are also the ones who are delivering it."

And there’s no shortage of love around North Texas.

Celebrity chef Tim Love is also prioritizing the spirit of giving.

Partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Love did a match-for-purchase giveaway. When someone ordered a six-person Thanksgiving meal from his Woodshed Smokehouse restaurant, he donated an identical meal to a family in need.

"This year, I really wanted to do something to give back," Love said. "And when I saw I could buy a meal and give back a meal, I thought that was awesome. And that’s exactly what I wanted to do."

From veterans who sacrifice to underserved communities, the Thanksgiving spirit in North Texas is strong.