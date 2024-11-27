Dallas Thanksgiving Forecast: Windy, chilly Turkey Day

Temperatures will climb near record highs on Wednesday, but we will see temperatures take a tumble for Turkey Day.

A strong cold front will race through on Friday evening. Winds will shift to the north and may gust to 30 mph overnight. That will usher in rather chilly air although cloudy skies should prevent us from getting too cold. Don't rule out a few sprinkles either.

You will wake up and feel the cold.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.

By the afternoon, winds should diminish a bit and clouds will start to thin out. High temperatures will finish in the low 50s.

We could see temperatures dip close to freezing on Friday.

Dallas Flight Status

Even though the weather shouldn't cause travel problems in Dallas, there are other places across the country that are seeing snow and other weather issues.

7-Day Forecast

US Travel Forecast

According to AAA, a record number of travelers are expected for the period between Tuesday and Dec. 2. The Transportation Security Administration said they are preparing to screen a record number of passengers at airports across the country.

The coast-to-coast storm began its journey over the weekend when it slammed into the West Coast with torrential rain and heavy mountain snow, impacting communities along the busy Interstate 5 corridor from California to Washington.

The storm then pushed off to the east and moved into the Rockies, where it dumped snow in Utah and Colorado.

Winter weather alerts remain in effect across the region, with cities like Colorado Springs and Denver under Winter Weather Advisories.

A winter storm will be moving into the Northeast by Thanksgiving Day, which could delay last-minute holiday travel, those shopping on Black Friday or those starting their journeys back home.

Heavy rain is likely across portions of the area into Thursday night. The system will strengthen as it approaches the region, and winds could also begin to kick up and cause delays at airports.