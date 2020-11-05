Veteran’s Day memorial motorcade to replace parade in Fort Worth this year

article

This year’s Veteran’s Day parade in Fort Worth will be a drive-by affair.

There will be no marching bands or floats because of the pandemic. The route was also changed because of downtown street construction.

Instead, the event will roll down Forest Park Boulevard along the Cedar Fork section of the Trinity River to Rotary Plaza and then pack to Panther Island.

Organizers said the memorial motorcade is still recognized by the Veterans Administration and will honor the centennial anniversary of the Disabled American Veterans organization.

The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.