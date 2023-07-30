Veteran receives new roof for her McKinney home

article

A U.S. Navy veteran received a new roof on her McKinney home as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Marion McFarland was chosen as the recipient of the new roof. She served in the Navy from 1997 to 2005.

Featured article

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and Peak Roofing & Construction donated the labor.

Since the program started in 2016, more than 450 military members have received new roofs.